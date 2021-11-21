Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,543 shares of company stock worth $79,330,573 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

