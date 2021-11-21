Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Alliance Data Systems worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Shares of ADS opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.34. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.