Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 1,650,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,813. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.