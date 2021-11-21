Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANCUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

