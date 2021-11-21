Alchemy Pay Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $270.26 million and $46.47 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.04 or 0.00395098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00190827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00100611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

