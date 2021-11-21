Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $667,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

