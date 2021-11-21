Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $38.98 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKZOY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

