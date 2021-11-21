AirSwap Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $76.97 million and $4.51 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00226852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00088486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

