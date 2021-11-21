Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.74. 1,091,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,272. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

