Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

