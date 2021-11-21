Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:RICOU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,480,000.

Shares of RICOU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.