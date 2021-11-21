Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.