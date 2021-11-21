Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,694 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Agenus worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Agenus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 243,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $896.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

