Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 7.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 99,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,469,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
