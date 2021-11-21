Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading Up 7.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 99,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,469,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.