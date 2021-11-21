Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

Adobe stock traded up $17.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $688.37. 3,090,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.46 and its 200-day moving average is $598.21.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.