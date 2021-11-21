Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,280 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $20.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.