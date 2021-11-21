Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

IVV stock opened at $470.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $356.17 and a one year high of $472.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

