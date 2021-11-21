Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

