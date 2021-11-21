Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

