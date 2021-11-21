Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $134.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $431.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $326.06 and a 52-week high of $432.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

