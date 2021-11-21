Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $348.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.39 and its 200 day moving average is $300.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

