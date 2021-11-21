Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $341.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.