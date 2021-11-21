Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

