ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

