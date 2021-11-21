ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $737,031.68 and $80,836.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

