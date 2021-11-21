ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $808.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

