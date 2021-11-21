Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Critical Survey

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acasti Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 63.75%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Acasti Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -108.83% -28.50% Acasti Pharma N/A -15.78% -14.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Werewolf Therapeutics and Acasti Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.04 million N/A N/A Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 190.17 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -3.24

Werewolf Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acasti Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients. The company's lead product candidates include WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. It also develops WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

