AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.