Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Position Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of Absolute Software worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Absolute Software by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABST. TD Securities cut their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $460.26 million, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

