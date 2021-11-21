Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.04. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.99. The stock had a trading volume of 204,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,925. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.94.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.