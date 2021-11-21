Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.