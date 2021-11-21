9,425 Shares in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

