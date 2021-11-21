9,219 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 713,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after buying an additional 395,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.