900 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

