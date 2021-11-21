8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $154.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.81 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. 1,323,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

