$74.97 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $74.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.88 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $285.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.33 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $356.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $176.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

