$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 3,827,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

