687 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 17.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

WK opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -225.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

