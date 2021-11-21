$655.86 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.23 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 662,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

