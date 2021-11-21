65,032 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Curis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Curis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.13 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

