6,200 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.