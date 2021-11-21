614 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $173.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

