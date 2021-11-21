$593.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $593.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.39 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CNK stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

