$506.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce sales of $506.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.10 million and the lowest is $504.27 million. HEICO reported sales of $426.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

NYSE:HEI opened at $145.46 on Friday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

