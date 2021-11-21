45,021 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

