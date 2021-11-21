$444.90 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will report $444.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. MarineMax posted sales of $411.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.