3,271 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

