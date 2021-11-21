30,449 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 228,159 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

