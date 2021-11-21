$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $220,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,413.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.84 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $81.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 841,171 shares of company stock worth $10,930,053 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

EOSE stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.70. 892,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

