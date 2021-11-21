$262.61 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $262.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.10 million. Upstart posted sales of $86.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $806.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $206.97 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 258.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,667 shares of company stock worth $330,884,130. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

